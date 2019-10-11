14. BLDG Active Skin Repair Spray Get It

This handy spray is basically a first-aid kit in a bottle. Its medical-grade formula replicates white blood cells. Unlike hydrogen peroxide, it’s regenerative and innate to your immune system, so there’s no sting and it won’t obliterate healthy cells. Even though there’s no toxicity, it kills MRSA and staph instantaneously. Use it on minor scrapes, sunburns, blisters, rashes, bug bites, and other skin irritations (i.e. chafing).

[$24.99; bldgactive.com]