2. Darn Tough Vermont Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion

Super light but still supremely durable, these seamless socks keep you warm when it’s cold and cool when it’s hot. The ribbed upper reduces slippage, while the extra padding at the Achilles helps prevent blisters. Consider these wetness-wicking, antimicrobial socks your feet’s best friend on the trails—no matter where you’re traveling.

[$21; darntough.com]