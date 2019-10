3. Danner Trail 2650 GTX Get It

Developed for thru-hikers who prefer to trek in sneakers, this shoe will keep you going mile after mile. It’s easy to move in like a trail runner, but still maintains the durability and support you want from a hiking boot. With the updated Gore-Tex version, this shoe stops water from seeping in, while expelling sweat. Even better, despite all its element-fighting features, it’s still lightweight.

[$170; danner.com]