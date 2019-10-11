4. The North Face Flight FutureLight Jacket Get It

Welcome The North Face’s biggest innovation of the year: Futurelight. This advanced tech combines stand-out breathability with next-level waterproofing—in one extremely lightweight jacket. In other words, you stay completely dry without locking in all your heat as you tackle steep climbs and fast descents. You also get all-over reflectivity and the ability to pack it into its own pocket. It’s the ultimate layering piece for any weather.

[$280; thenorthface.com]