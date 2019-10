6. Merrell Zio Mid Waterproof Get It

The Vibram outsole on the Zio Mid grips slippery terrain so you stay on your feet through even the toughest, wettest hikes. The mesh and leather upper flexes with your feet, so you feel protected but not constricted. Get stuck in a surprise rainstorm or have to cross an engorged stream? The waterproof finish will help keep you dry.

[$150; merrell.com]