7. Arc'teryx Creston AR Pant

For days when it’s not quite cold enough for two layers, but chilly enough to require bottoms with some extra heft, turn to the Arc’teryx Creston AR Pant. They have a brushed interior that not only feels great next to the skin, but also adds warmth. The exterior offers water resistance and a good amount of stretch, as well as zippered pockets on the back and thigh to stash your snacks, wallet, and other necessities.

[$175; arcteryx.com]