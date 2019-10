9. Eddie Bauer High Route Grid Fleece Half-Zip Hoodie Get It

Nothing compares to a soft fleece to keep you comfortably warm in the outdoors. Eddie Bauer’s High Route Grid Fleece Half-Zip Hoodie goes a step further with four-way stretch and a relaxed fit. The inside gets a grid-like construction to allow for better air circulation as you cruise up and down the mountain.

[$99; eddiebauer.com]