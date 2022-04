Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan GET IT!

If you want something that you can put on your desk to keep you cool while you work, you can pick up this little number to get the job done.

Get It: Pick up the Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan ($10; was $20) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!