In times of frenzy, we often look outside ourselves for balance. Time spent in nature is like a balm for frayed nerves; art and entertainment become a cocktail for the mind; social gatherings serve to recharge and refresh. These external stimuli unspool tension, making room for sentiments that delight and decompress. So it makes sense that, in an increasingly frenetic world, we’re turning to the place we call home to provide that same sense of serenity. A spa-like bathroom turns mundane routines in mindful rituals while a thoughtfully stocked kitchen slows the haste of weeknight dinners into a meditative experience. It might seem counterintuitive to suggest a piece of tech can turn your living room into a hub for genuine connection, but The Frame TV is Samsung’s answer to just that.

The living room is a space that’s largely laid out around the TV, but current design trends now put the emphasis on the human experience—connecting with family, musing over art, enjoying a glass of wine. The Frame TV flips home design on its head.

“The goal of The Frame is to truly complement your living space and make artwork more attainable,” says Stephen Coppola, senior director of lifestyle TV product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The Frame turns an everyday living space into your own dynamic gallery that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home with the people you love.”

We spoke with Coppola to glean greater insights into the insanely sleek smart TV, what’s new for the 2022 model, and how to think outside the box when styling The Frame in your home.