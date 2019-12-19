The Garmin vívomove HR makes a Great Last-minute Smartwatch Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Still need that last-minute gift? Then you’d better order from Amazon if you want it delivered before Christmas Eve. A smartwatch would make the ideal last-minute gift. But a nice one will likely be pretty pricy, and the cheap ones? Well, they’re usually just that. Get a smartwatch with quality you can trust from Garmin. It’s on sale right now at Amazon for 25 percent off. And if you order it today, chances are darned good it will arrive long before Santa Claus.

The Garmin vívomove HR is the perfect last-minute smartwatch gift. It strikes the ideal balance between high-tech functionality and high-end style. It features a touchscreen with a cool, low-key display. And it comes with a rose gold or slate bezel and face detail, with a black silicone band. Normally $200, right now you can have it in your hands to gift on Christmas morning for just $150.

You get the best of both worlds with the Garmin vívomove HR when physical, ticking watch hands meet a touchscreen and a discreet display. The smart display only appears when you quickly turn your wrist to glance at your watch. The watch hands dynamically disappear when you interact with the touchscreen, then move back to the correct time when you are done. It’s really remarkable.

This hybrid smartwatch offers more than just sleek styling and a couple of tech-y features, though. You get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, wellness monitoring tools such as all-day stress tracking and a relaxation timer to help you unwind so physical stress symptoms threaten your day. It includes fitness monitoring tools too, such as counters for steps, calories, distance, heart rate, and an intensity timer.

As for connectivity, it lets you stay connected with smart features such as auto uploads, smart notifications, and music controls. Best of all, it has a strong battery. It’s good for up to five days in smart mode, and if you’re off the grid, it lasts for up to two weeks in watch mode.

The Garmin vívomove HR is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. So it would make a great gift for anyone on your list.

A Last-minute Smartwatch Gift for Men and Women

If you really want a smart watch that will help you with your fitness program, track your stats, control your smart home appliances, launch a Space-X rocket, and all that, you’re going to have to spend a lot more than a hundred and fifty bucks. That’s just the way it is. And it won’t be nearly as aesthetically—or office-appropriate—as the vívomove HR.

Alternatively, you could spend less than this on a cheaper brand—but you won’t get the quality and reliability—and peace of mind—you get with a Garmin product.

So if you want a daily-wear, good-looking smart watch that can help you manage your life, and stay healthy and connected, the Garmin vívomove HR makes a great last-minute smartwatch gift.

Order it today, and watch their face light up on Christmas morning.

