Folding Torch Get It

This little device by Snow Peak is a great accessory to the Takibi Fire and Grill because it packs down small, is super powerful (it’ll dry a piece of wet firewood in less than 10 seconds) and is fun to use. Plus it’s functional. Once you light a fire with this, you won’t want to go back to any other method.

[$57; snowpeak.com]

