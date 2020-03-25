Jikaro Firering Table Get It

This table is for the Takibi time enthusiast who wants to increase their communal space around the campfire. The table is light enough and portable enough that it makes sense to bring it to any car camping adventure. It’s also good-looking enough to be kept on display at home on your back porch or patio. We think it makes a handsome addition to any campfire experience. The only thing missing is a hand-crafted cocktail to set upon it and a few of your closest friends.

[$325; snowpeak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!