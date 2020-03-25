Takibi Fire and Grill Get It

For starters, you’re going to need the Takibi Fire and Grill. It’s portable, comes with its own canvas carrying bag, packs down flat for easy storage and can be set up in a couple of minutes. It’s made with 1.5 mm–thick chrome coated steel which makes it durable and long-lasting. Plus the Fireplace Grill Bridge can easily be raised and lowered to meet your culinary needs. Sure it’ll cook up a hot dog, but set your sights a little higher and bring something from the local butcher. We have firsthand knowledge that you can grill an incredible pork chop on this setup.

[$319; snowpeak.com]

