The great American road trip—it’s a venture that encourages you to get down and dirty in nature. But rugged adventures notwithstanding, that doesn’t mean you should ditch your everyday grooming routine. You don’t need to uphold your entire regimen. You just need to invest in some road trip grooming essentials.

After all, you aren’t cleaning up for business meetings or trying to look as fresh as you would on a first date. But there are certain comforts you’ll seek when you spend all those hours in the car, not to mention a few baseline hygienic and self-care standards you’ve got to maintain.

So before you pack, consider things you’re likely to experience: body odor, sweaty nether regions, drowsiness, sunburn, and greasy hair. Here are 10 road trip grooming products that’ll combat the worst of your travel woes. You’ll pass each mile feeling as fresh as the first.