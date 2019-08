Anthony Tapioca-based Shield for Sweat and Chafe Get It

Sitting down for hours on end can procure a rank case of swamp crotch—as can being outdoors in particularly hot, humid climates. After rubbing Anthony’s talc-free anti-chafe cream on your groin and thighs, it turns to a chalky powder layer. It stays put and absorbs any sweat and moisture throughout the day. This thin shield also ensures your thighs don’t chafe from rubbing together. This is a miracle cream.

[$20; anthony.com]