Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray Get It

A road trip is an optimal time to pack antiperspirant, since your co-pilot doesn’t deserve the torture of smelling your BO. Even if you’re solo, it’s not like you want to soak your pits in moisture or odor all day. Get an antiperspirant spray and zap each pit in the morning—or every 48 hours, as Dove promises this spray will fight odors and moisture for as long. It also upholds Dove’s “one-quarter” moisturizing principles, in that a fourth of its formula is made with nourishing, skin-soothing ingredients.

[$6.50; walgreens.com]