If your road trip is also an excuse to abandon a steady hair regimen for the week, so be it. We understand that some things must meet compromise. However, don’t let it be a week of hats and greasy hair. Instead, get a hybrid styler like Hanz de Fuko’s gritty Quicksand, which acts like a dry shampoo to absorb excess grease while also texturizing and volumizing hair. Even with the windows up, you’ll get some nice wind-swept texture.

[$23; hanzdefuko.com]