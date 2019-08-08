Gear

10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip

Quicksand Gritty Dry Shampoo Styler from Hanz de Fuko
10
Quicksand Gritty Dry Shampoo Styler from Hanz de FukoCourtesy Image 10 / 10

Hanz de Fuko Quicksand Gritty Dry Shampoo Styler

Get It

If your road trip is also an excuse to abandon a steady hair regimen for the week, so be it. We understand that some things must meet compromise. However, don’t let it be a week of hats and greasy hair. Instead, get a hybrid styler like Hanz de Fuko’s gritty Quicksand, which acts like a dry shampoo to absorb excess grease while also texturizing and volumizing hair. Even with the windows up, you’ll get some nice wind-swept texture.

[$23; hanzdefuko.com]

 

Back to top
More from Gear