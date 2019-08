Harry’s Bar Soap Get It

This is a rare moment: You have our permission to not pack a cleanser—but only if your bar soap is nourishing enough to also keep your face hydrated and soft. Harry’s is one such bar, as its soap uses palm and coconut oils to clean and nourish, as well as shea butter to soften skin. You can revert back to your cleanser upon returning home, but this little bar soap is all you need in the great outdoors.

[$4; harrys.com]