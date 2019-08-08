Origins Caffeinated Face Mist Get It

A face mist may seem frivolous, but a caffeinated one can serve two key purposes: First, it can invigorate the skin and senses, stimulating blood flow and helping you feel refreshed and alert—especially if you’re driving. (Though it shouldn’t be substituted for caffeine or rest, especially if you’re nodding off.) Secondly, it’s a serum in disguise. Origins’ mist uses ginseng and pomegranate to energize skin and make it look youthful. You’ll look and feel fresh in a matter of seconds.

[$22.50; origins.com]