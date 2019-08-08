Philips Norelco Vacuum Beard Trimmer Get It

You’re not Magellan here. Modern technology allows you to stay trimmed and groomed while on the go. And a vacuum trimmer makes it all the easier by sucking up some 90 percent of the trimmings. I’d even posit that you could trim in the car while your buddy drives, without worry of making a mess. (Though you’d better worry about him hitting a speed bump.) Philips Norelco’s latest vacuum trimmer holds a 75-minute charge, so you probably only need to juice it up once before you go—not that the charging cable takes up that much space either. It allows 18 different length settings too, from 1 to 18 mm.

[$60; usa.philips.com]