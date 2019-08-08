Rahua Hydrating Conditioner Get It

Even if you’re leaving the shampoo at home, we beg you to pack a conditioner. You can “co-wash” for the week, which is to say, use a conditioner to help rinse away hair product and grease, while also nourishing and fortifying each strand. Rahua’s protein-rich conditioner is an excellent travel companion, ensuring your hair stays soft and buoyant all week, thanks to the aid of natural Amazonian oils. (The dry-shampoo hybrid styler above will help keep hair from getting too greasy, but will also benefit from a thorough conditioning.)

[$36; rahua.com]