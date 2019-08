Svens Mineral Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 33 Get It

You’ll probably spend much of the trip exploring at each pitstop, so you’ll need to shield your skin from the sun. Get an absorbent mineral sunscreen that won’t cake your skin in grease or a ghostly white cast. Svens’ broad-spectrum sunscreen is safe for the body and face, and provides SPF 33 cover, which should shield some 97% of harmful, skin-aging, cancer-causing rays.

[$12; svencares.com]