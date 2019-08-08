West Skincare Moisturizer Get It

A road trip is no time to abandon your solid morning-and-night moisturizer application. But a vacation is the perfect time to bring a new moisturizer into the rotation. So let it be West Skincare’s matte, no-residue hydrator, which is packed with squalane, sodium hyaluronate, and provitamin B5. Together, they preserve the skin’s moisture all day and night, while also shielding you from environmental damage. Apply to cleansed skin, but before applying SPF.

[$35; westskincare.com]