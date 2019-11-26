The GT40 Christian Bale Drove in ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Is Being Auctioned Off





Some major speed is hitting the auction block: The Superformance Ford GT40 that Christan Bale’s character Ken Miles drove in Ford v Ferrari is going up for auction. The car is a replica of the one Miles originally drove during the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Superformance Ford GT40 is going up for auction from Mecum Auctions and will be available at an event held from January 2-12 in Florida. The replica was built at Superformance in Irvine, California, and was featured in the film—as well as all red carpet events for Ford v Ferrari leading up to the film’s premier.

The car was designed with a structure of electro-galvanized steel, has a Roush 427IR V-8 engine, and is signed by both Charlie Agapiou, who was Miles’ crew chief in 1966 and Peter Miles, Ken’s son, who was played by Noah Jupe in the film.

Here’s a closer look at the Superformance Ford GT40:

