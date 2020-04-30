It doesn’t get much better than grilling outdoors over charcoal. That smoky flavor is hard to beat, but it does come with its challenges. Coals can be stubborn to light, heavy to transport, and clean up is always a pain. For these reasons, charcoal is sometimes overlooked when it comes to cooking outdoors. That’s where the HERO Portable Charcoal Grill System comes in.

What It Is

If you’re a fan of charcoal grilling, this portable grill is the easiest method we’ve ever tested. It’s light, too (weighing in at less than 10 pounds), so you can take it anywhere—from beach gatherings to campsites to local parks. It’s especially useful if you live in an apartment or have a small outdoor living space that can’t accommodate a full-size grill. The system packs up in its included case with little to no hassle.

How It Works

Similar to the concept of a Keurig coffee maker, the Hero system uses charcoal “pods.” They’re disposable and burn wonderfully hot for over an hour. Just light it up (we recommend using the HERO Butane Lighter) and let the flammable design do its thing. When you’re done, simply extinguish the coals with water and toss the pod in the compost or trash. It doesn’t get much easier than this.

Why We Like It

The pods are vacuum-sealed and waterproof for transport in any environment. Moreover, the grill itself is dishwasher-safe and the brand says it’ll never rust. The complete system is a true kit, comprising the grill, a bamboo spatula and cutting board, a silicone-wrapped meat thermometer, one charcoal pod, and a heavy-duty, waterproof carrying case. (A two-pack of replacement pods runs $24.95.)

Nitpick

As we said, one pod will last you about an hour, so if you’re planning on cooking all day for Cinco de Mayo you’re gonna burn through quite a few of those suckers. The grill size is also conducive to cooking for 2 to 3—not an entire family or party. But because this set is all about portability, its size is certainly not a dealbreaker.

[$99.95; herogrill.fireandflavor.com]

