The Hunter Bifold Wallet From Moral Code is a Winner

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes the smallest things in our lives can make the biggest impact. And that is very true when it comes to our wallets. Because if you get one that isn’t made well, you’ll be dealing with a frayed and useless wallet at the most inopportune moment. But that won’t happen with the Hunter Bifold Wallet.

The Hunter Bifold Wallet is quite the wallet in our opinion. It’s got plenty of space for your money and your cards. 6 slots for the cards to be exact. And you can stuff a good deal of money in there if you still roll with paper money. Thankfully this bad boy will last.

Thanks to the craft from the team over at Moral Code, the Hunter Bifold Wallet is gonna be with you for quite a while. It’s got such primo stitching that’ll keep it all together, as well as a vegetable-tanned keather that helps keep the world a better place while keeping your money protected.

That ecologically friendly keather is not just gonna do some good for the world. But it’s gonna do some good for your aesthetic. Because if you choose the Cognac color or the black, you will have a wallet that looks like it is a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Having gotten hold of a Hunter Bifold Wallet ourselves, we can say that this was quite the early Christmas gift. Something this small can surely make quite the impact on the life of a man that needs a new wallet. So pick one up now and make sure you don’t have another year with a lesser than wallet.

Get It: Pick up the Hunter Bifold Wallet ($49) at Moral Code

