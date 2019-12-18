The Ideal Last-minute Christmas Gift: This Indoor Herb & Flower Garden

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Still searching for the ideal gift? We found something at Macy’s that will brighten up any holiday morning. This indoor herb and plant garden will bring life, greenery, and oxygen into any indoor space. We can’t begin to imagine anyone who would love this on Christmas morning. It’s the ideal gift.

Better still for you, right now it’s 55 percent off. Usually $200, right now it’s just $90! You really can’t afford to not pick it up, whether as a Christmas gift or just to brighten up your own home or workspace in the new year, it’s really ideal.

The Goodful Harvest Slim by AeroGarden lets anyone grow up to six herbs, veggies or flowers all year long—no sun, no soil, and no green thumb required. It’s less than five inches wide, so it’s a perfect fit for a windowsill, or against the back of the kitchen counter. And it would be perfect in the office. (We wish we had one to brighten up our cubicle, hint hint.)

The hardest people to buy for are the ones who won’t tell you exactly what they want. If someone’s left your gift-giving decisions up to you and you’re still stumped, here you go. The Goodful Harvest Slim by AeroGarden will make the ideal holiday gift. And it’s over half off.

No Green Thumb Required

The Harvest Slim comes with Includes six herb seeds: Genovese Basil, Thai Basil, Dill, Parsley, Mint, and Thyme. It also comes with a specially formulated and patented liquid plant food—enough to get anyone’s garden started and last for one growing season. It’s available in white with a wood-grain base; it also comes in black or sage, with a brushed stainless steel finish on the base. It’s 15 inches long, 4.6 inches deep, and 17.4 inches high to the top of the 20W LED grow light structure.

Plants will grow 5Xs faster than in soil, to a height of about 12 inches. That’s plenty of room for beautiful blooming flowers, or perhaps even tomatoes. And it’s absolutely perfect for herbs and leafy greens.

It’s so easy to set up and use. You get auto-reminders for the light and care, like water and plant food. The LED bank gives full-spectrum light that’s ideal for the planter’s size and use. And it comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. So if you have any issues, you’re covered.

Give the gift of fresh flavors and lively energy, no matter what the weather is like outside. Give the Goodful Harvest Slim by AeroGarden. It’s like the ideal gift.

(Pick one up today at Macy’s, and it just might arrive by Christmas.)

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Huckberry x Men’s Journal Shop Sale—10% Off Sitewide Ends Today

The Perfect Last-minute Gift—This Air Fryer Is 50% Off

Still Searching for the Best Amazon Holiday Gift? Save $101 On This Top-rated Kitchen Knife Set

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!