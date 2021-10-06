The Impact Series Rower From Aviron is Perfect for Your Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It seems like every fall and winter, as the weather turns, our fitness game dips. But this is the perfect time to build out your home gym so you can keep your summer fitness gains into the holiday season. One critical piece to have in your home gym is a HIIT-focused, strength training rowing machine. Unlike biking or running, rowing is an efficient cardio and strength training workout that uses over 80% of your muscles for full-body, non-impact sweat. Our pick? The Impact Series Rower from Aviron that channels your competitive drive through gaming to keep you coming back, sweaty workout after sweaty workout.

Unlike other connected fitness devices that are focused on trainer-led workouts, the Aviron rower is focused around competitive comradery through fully animated video games, Ai guided strength training workouts, and social features that complete the experience. Aviron is a connected, gamified rowing machine that uses video games to tap into your competitive side and engage your mind while you sweat. Nike Master Trainer J.C. Cook said that “the machine felt really smooth, the games were interactive and kept my interest, it didn’t even feel like I was working out”.

Now, with the launch of the Impact Series, you can get the same commercial-grade quality and experience that Aviron has been providing to commercial clients like Gold’s Gym, YMCA, The University of Central Florida, and Nike HQ since 2018, in the comfort of home. Redesigned with a patented folding feature for easy storage, but with the same internal components and technology, this machine does not disappoint.

These rowers are built-in with 22” high resolution, video game quality touchscreens that allow you to play games that are meant to help you hit your goals and get better over time. You can compete against others from around the world in live, peer-to-peer racing modules, or test your fitness against professional athletes and Olympians in the Pros Vs. Joes category. Rise up on the leaderboard for blasting the most bugs with each stroke or for winning the Zombie apocalypse game by delivering the vaccine – each game and program is truly an adventure and with monthly content releases you will never run out of new workouts to try out.

The Impact Series Rower not only provides great high-intensity interval cardio, but you can also use it to strength train. Aviron is designed with dual magnetic and air resistance (while most rowing machines use one or the other, or water as the resistance mechanism). This means that you can jump into the Guided Programs category, select one of the hundreds of strength training workouts, and the machine will guide you through exercises like bicep curls and back rows. At level 16 you can pull upwards of 100 lbs. of resistance with each stroke. That’s a lot more than you can do with just a bike or a treadmill in your home.

At the end of the day, instead of zoning out for another boring cardio session, you can rely on the Impact Series Rower to get amazing high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training sessions that will keep you engaged, while you sweat. And with unlimited profiles allowed on each device, it’s great for yourself or for the entire family to use. This is a strong, versatile, and well-made piece of equipment that is easy to set up in your home, and can fold up and be stored in plain sight when not in use.

If you’re looking to get some new equipment into your home, we can’t recommend the Impact Series Rower enough as a way to deliver the gains you’ve always wished for. An Aviron rower is a great centerpiece for your home gym this Fall. Pick one up for the efficient and versatile on-demand workouts to keep you moving towards your fitness goals.

Get It: Pick up the Impact Series Rower ($2,199) at Aviron

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!