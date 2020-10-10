The Latest Lightweight Running Gear to Beat the Heat

Running in the heat is not for the faint of heart. Already a physically demanding sport, adding in humidity and towering temperatures only cranks up the challenge level. For those days when it’s exceptionally hot, having quality gear is crucial to help keep your body temperature in check and your training on track. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite lightweight gear to help you stay cool when the weather is anything but.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Lightweight Shirt

Made from recycled polyester, the Capilene Cool is Patagonia’s lightest-weight performance knit that wicks moisture and dries quickly. Additionally, the tech tee features a crewneck design, set-in sleeves for ultimate flexibility, a drop-tail hem to prevent riding up, and built-in odor control for particularly sweaty days. [$45; patagonia.com]

Salomon Agile Shorts

Available in four different colors, the Agile shorts are made from 100 percent polyester and are ultra lightweight and breathable. The shorts feature a 5-inch inseam, an elastic waistband, a drawstring, a convenient zipper pocket, an inner brief, and Advanced Skin technology that works to keep your skin dry and protected. [$45; salomon.com]

Brooks PR Lightweight Hat

For days when the sun is high and bright, having a hat is essential to keep your eyes shielded and your face protected. The PR Lightweight Hat features lightweight, stretch-knit and mesh fabric to ensure breathability and a perforated brim to cut down on weight. An interior wicking sweatband keeps you dry, and an adjustable back band allows for the perfect fit. [$28; brooksrunning.com]

Osprey Duro 6

When it comes to running, nothing is more critical than proper hydration. For longer days on the trail, a hydration pack is a must—the Osprey Duro 6 features a 1.5 L reservoir, stabilizing/expansion compression straps, a trekking pole attachment, plus plenty of pockets to stash food and other necessities. The snug vest-pack fit ensures it’s extra comfortable and stable, so you’ll barely even notice it’s there. [$110; osprey.com]

Oakley Half Jacket 2.0

When you’re running under the sun, it’s important to protect your eyes. Oakley’s Half Jacket glasses are ultra-light, form fitting, and feature their High Definition Optics technology, which eliminates distortion for clearer and sharper vision. Unobtainium earsocks and nosepads allow for maximum comfort and performance and the interchangeable lens system makes it easy to have the ideal lens for any conditions. [$136; oakley.com]

The North Face Ultra Traction Futurelight

Having the proper shoes is essential for staying injury-free and maximizing performance. Standout features of the Ultra Traction Futurelight shoes are a breathable, waterproof membrane, an eco-friendly OrthoLite Hybrid footbed, an outsole traction system, and a no-sew, vacuum-formed TPU rand and heel counter for maximum support. Additionally, the trail shoes feature The North Face’s most advanced breathable-waterproof technology to date—the nano-fiber structure allows air to pass through for enhanced venting while still remaining durable and waterproof. [$155; thenorthface.com]

Garmin Forerunner 945

When it’s hot out, it’s tempting to ditch your training plan and opt for a shorter run. A good watch can help combat that urge. The Garmin Forerunner 945 has everything you could want in a watch and more—GPS, onboard maps, safety and tracking features, Garmin Pay contactless payment system, coaching/training plans, VO2 max indicator, wrist-based heart rate monitor, and it can store up to 1,000 songs. Another standout feature of the watch is that it’s waterproof, allowing you to easily transition from the trail to the pool. [$599; garmin.com]

Rockay Agile Socks

Socks are such a simple yet essential piece of gear. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, Rockay’s Agile socks feature breathable mesh toes, arch support, anti-odor coating, anti-blister construction, not mention crazy light weight. Additionally, Rockay removes 125 grams of plastic from the ocean for each pair of socks purchased, so you can feel good about what’s on your feet. [$20; rockay.com]

