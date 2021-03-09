Springtime in the mountains means longer days and a typically more stable snowpack, making it a more ideal time to get out and explore the backcountry on your skis or snowboard. This season, thanks to Advanced Shelter’s collaboration between adventurer and artist Renan Ozturk, along with Åre skis and Wired Snowboards, you can get out there on a new pair of skis or splitboard with some beautiful artwork by Ozturk on them. With 100 percent of the proceeds supporting Protect Our Winters (POW), these limited-edition skis and splitboards are now available at advancedshelter.com.

“Advanced Shelter is an experimental creative alliance that exists for the love of nature, art, and adventure,” says AS collaborator (and frequent MJ contributor) Jeremy K. Spencer of the interesting collective seeking to build partners to promote causes that protect the places we play. “We’re driven by a desire to make objects that dovetail art and science to empower some of life’s greatest experiences—active pursuits outdoors—while preserving our natural playground: Earth. The gear is just one piece of it. Our adventures fuel the creation of art, film, photography, and stories as well, and we’ll see where the future takes us.”

Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremey Jones, POW is on a mission to engage and mobilize winter sports communities and enthusiasts to help educate themselves and others about the growing problem of climate change and its negative impacts on the environment.

The lightweight skis, made by Åre Skis, feature a poplar core with carbon fiber and fiberglass layers, aerospace aluminum honeycomb and strong, ultra-light Paulownia wood. The splitboard, handmade by Wired Snowboards, is a true-twin, all-mountain splitboard with traditional camber and an aspen-wood core, stainless steel inserts, rubber foil damping, state-of-the-art urethane sidewall, a Rockwell 48 edge, and sintered IS 7500 base.

The art on the top sheets of the skis and board is titled Meru, in honor of the mountain by the same name that Ozturk summited with Jimmy Chin and Conrad Anker in 2011—the first ascent of this extremely difficult and remote peak. “Meru is considered the center of the universe in the Hindu religion,” explains Ozturk, “it’s located at the head of the Ganges River, the holiest river on the planet.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!