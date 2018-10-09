The Lust-worthy Indian FTR 1200 Seeks to Redefine American Motorcycles





Unveiled earlier this month, the hot new Indian FTR 1200 street tracker is based on the same motorcycle Travis Pastrana used to replicate Evel Knievel’s famous jumps in Las Vegas a few months ago. With a face-melting 120 horsepower, the FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S offer race-inspired design and nimble handling at a pretty reasonable price for what’s bound to be one of the hottest motorcycle on the market—at least until next summer, when Harley releases its all-electric LiveWire.

The aggressively styled, high-performance street bike is groundbreaking for a company more known for building relaxed cruiser motorcycles with a neo-retro feel. Indian has been dominating the American Flat Track racing circuit with a 750cc version of the FTR, and when Travis Pastrana wanted a sturdy, powerful bike to make his record-setting jumps, he knew he had to turn to Indian. Now, you can own virtually the same bike—tuned for the street, of course.

By placing the fuel tank under the seat, Indian centralized the FTR’s mass and lowered its center of gravity. Combined with a compact wheelbase and upright riding position, you get a more sure-footed stance in the saddle and a bike that’s ready for anything. A side-mounted, adjustable monoshock provides nearly 6″ of suspension clearance, while dual-disc front brakes (with standard ABS) provide plenty of stopping power. The trellis-style contrast steel frame and aluminum subframe maximize rigidity while shedding weight. The 1203cc v-twin engine boasts a knuckle-whitening 85 lbs-ft of torque and 12.5:1 compression ratio. The six-speed transmission keeps things moving, and the unique upswept exhaust pipes make an aggressive growl.

The FTR features a host of high-tech ride-enhancing features, such as traction control and wheelie mitigation control (!), along with three selectable ride modes: Sporty, Standard, and Rain, that adjust torque and horsepower setting to account for various riding conditions. The S model also boasts a 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen display that includes Bluetooth and a fast-charge USB port, so you can hook up mobile devices and control your in-helmet phone and music.

Available by spring of 2019, the FTR 1200 starts at $12,999, and the FTR 1200 S starts at $14,999. And while we can’t guarantee you’ll fly like Travis, we can assure you’ll have the coolest—and possibly the fastest—bike on the block.