The Men’s Journal 2020 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Best Sunglasses GET IT!

The Sun is gonna be bright now that the summer is here. And you can get your Dad a stylish pair of sunglasses to protect his eyes when he has to go out. You can even get yourself a little something too. Because when you buy a pair and use the coupon code LOVE4ALL, you get another pair for free.

Get It: Pick up the Good Vibrations Aviator Gold Sunglasses ($39) and get one free with coupon code LOVE4ALL at EyeBuyDirect

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!