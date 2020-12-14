The Men’s Journal 2020 Last Minute Gifts Guide

Sit-Stand Workstation with Single Monitor Mount GET IT!

Plenty of folks have been working from home this year and that seems like it’ll continue for a while into 2021. So why not get them a comfortable new work station for the house like this Sit-Stand Workstation? It easily attached to a desk to turn it into a standing desk. It’s been a great addition to our work from home station and we think it’ll make for a great gift this holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Sit-Stand Workstation with Single Monitor Mount ($136; was $250) at Mount-It

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!