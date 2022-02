For Those On The Go GET IT!

Got someone in your life that is always on the go, be it commuting or going out for hikes and the like? Then they could use a good ole duffel bag and this bad boy from King Kong Apparel has the space and the durability to give your loved one a lot of usage.

Get It: Pick up the Edge45 Duffel Bag ($160) at King Kong Apparel

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!