For Those Who Live In The Cold GET IT!

For anyone that lives in really cold areas, this parka can make for a great gift. That way your loved one can stay warm whenever they need to go out for long periods of time. Because this parka is made to handle some pretty heavy cold.

Get It: Pick up The North Face New Outerboroughs Parka ($450; was $500) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!