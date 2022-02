For Those Who Love A Good Drink GET IT!

Pendleton Whiskey is a smooth and luscious drink that anyone who loves to unwind with some booze after work can appreciate. Get that special someone in your life the bottle that will become their fast favorite.

Get It: Pick up the Pendleton® 1910 12 Year Canadian Rye Whiskey ($40) at Reserve Bar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!