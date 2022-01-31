The Men’s Journal 2022 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

For Those Who Love Old School Gifts GET IT!

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, you can never go wrong with a luscious and alluring bouquet of flowers. Much like this one from 1-800-Flowers. And with it you can get her a sampling of dipped strawberries for her to get that sweet tooth taken care of on the holiday as well.

Get It: Pick up the Deliciously Decadent™ Precious Love Medley & Love and Romance Berries (starting at $125) at 1-800-Flowers

