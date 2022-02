For Those Who Love To Snack GET IT!

Some folks just love to snack and they want to snack on new things. And you can be sure that they’ll love these beef sticks that taste like a street taco right from the food truck. A great treat to have on the go when there’s no time to stop and get something hot off the grill.

Get It: Pick up the Street Taco Beef Sticks (starting at $19) at Baja Vida

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!