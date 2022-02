For Those Who Love To Take Pictures GET IT!

Any shutterbug would love to get this unbelievable camera in their hands. It’s gonna help them capture some truly breathtaking images.

Get It: Pick up the Leica M11 Black Finish Camera ($8,995) at Leica

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!