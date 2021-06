American Wagyu Ground Beef 1 LB Pack GET IT!

Get the grill going and some burgers cooked up with some of the best Ground Beef around. We had some burgers made with this Wagyu Ground Beef and we can’t wait to get some more for our summer grilling pleasure. If your Dad is a big griller, he’ll certainly love this too.

Get It: Pick up the American Wagyu Ground Beef 1 LB Pack ($9) at Black Hawk Meats

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!