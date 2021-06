Apollo Polo GET IT!

There’s never anything wrong with a good polo. And you can get your Dad a truly amazing polo from Ministry Of Supply, a wonderful outlet that specializes in such stylish and comfortable clothing. Having tried one out ourselves, we can say for sure this will become one of Dad’s favorite shirts this summer.

Get It: Pick up the Apollo Polo ($85) at Ministry Of Supply

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!