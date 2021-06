French Terry Pullover Hoodie GET IT!

Help keep Dad warm yet comfortable when the sun goes down and the chill rises with this hoodie. Having tried it out ourselves, we were blown away by the comfort it provides for a chilly spring/summer night.

Get It: Pick up the French Terry Pullover Hoodie ($160) at Tomorrows Laundry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!