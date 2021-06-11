The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

Roku Streambar Pro GET IT!

Help improve Dad’s home video setup with this amazing Roku Streambar Pro. Not only will it make it easy for him to stream his favorite shows from his favorite apps, but it’ll also improve the audio in a big way. No need to rely on that lackluster TV audio anymore. Dad will be thrilled to lounge about this summer with this hooked up to his TV.

Get It: Pick up the Roku Streambar Pro ($180) at Roku

