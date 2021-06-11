Gear

The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021

Summer Foundation 5-Pack
26
Fresh Clean Tees 6 / 26

Summer Foundation 5-Pack

GET IT!

There’s nothing like a good ole T-Shirt in the summer. Something with a sleek casual style with a lot of comfort. And these shirts from Fresh Clean Tees are going to bring a whole new understanding of what T-Shirts can be. Just unbeatable craftmanship and style to help Dad lounge about with ease this summer.

Get It: Pick up the Summer Foundation 5-Pack ($75; was $85) at Fresh Clean Tees

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Eufy_Floodlight_300x490
More from Gear