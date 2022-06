For The Dad Who Works Out At Home GET IT!

Working out at home is fantastic. And it gets even better with this speaker system that’ll blast the music Dad needs to fuel himself up with such crystal clear audio that they’ll want to do one more set just to listen to that next track.

Get It: Pick up The Fitness Speaker ($120; was $150) at Raycon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!