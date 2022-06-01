The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide For All 2022

For The Dads Who Love To Swim GET IT!

Summer season means it’s time to go swimming. And if you got a Dad that loves to swim, he can live it up with these high-end trunks from Vilebrequin. So comfortable, so durable that there’s no worry about them being unable to handle the rigors of the ocean or the pool. And they come in boys’ sizes, so you can get help a Dad and Son match up this summer.

Get It: Pick up the Turtles Jungle Swim Trunks ($285) at Vilebrequin

