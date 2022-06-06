The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide For All 2022

For The First Time Beard Growers GET IT!

If you got a Dad that is looking to grow out his beard for the first time, he’s gonna need some help. And help is on the way with this amazing kit from Scotch Porter. All the creams and washes he can handle that’ll make that beard come in all lush like. That and the brush and comb included to make sure it always looks properly groomed. He’ll look like a million bucks.

Get It: Pick up the Ultimate Beard Collection ($89; was $103) at Scotch Porter

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!