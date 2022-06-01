The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide For All 2022

For The Golf Lover GET IT!

Dad sure seem to love golf. And if they like going to the links to go for 18 holes, they love wearing polos. You can gift them an amazing polo from lululemon that’ll keep them super comfortable the entire time without the summer sun leaving them a soaking mess. They can even use it for casual nights out, it’s just that stylish.

Get It: Pick up the Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!