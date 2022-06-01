The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide For All 2022

For The Writers GET IT!

If you got a Dad that loves to write and you got the scratch, this fountain pen from Montblanc will give them an even better experience when writing. It’s so smooth on the page. And this amazing design just adds so much class to his desk that he might just wanna keep it there for decor.

Get It: Pick up the Meisterstück Calligraphy Maki-e LE 88 Fountain Pen ($33,500) at Montblanc

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!