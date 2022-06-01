The Men’s Journal Father’s Day Gift Guide For All 2022

For Those That Love Their Showers GET IT!

Dad love spending time in that shower getting all nice and clean? Then they need this bar of soap that’ll give them an amazing scent for up to 45 trips to the shower. But it’s not just a bar of soap. It’s a shampoo and a face wash, giving them everything they need to clean up. It’s biodegradable, sulfate and silicone free, and 5% of sales go to active duty service members, veterans, and their families. A lot of bang for your buck with this purchase.

Get It: Pick up the Hair & Body Solid Cleanser Citrus & Cedarwood ($9) at Bravo Sierra

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!